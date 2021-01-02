GOP-led Senate rejects Trump’s demand for $2k relief checks as Congress wraps up

(NewsNation Now) — The Senate wrapped up a rare New Year’s Day session with Republicans rejecting President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 aid checks.

Democrats tried a final time to push forward a House-passed bill that would boost the $600 direct aid payments just approved by Congress to $2,000 as Trump demanded for millions of Americans. Republicans blocked a vote, arguing in favor of a more targeted approach.

“Money flowing to households earning well into six figures who did not lose any jobs or income last year,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The House Democrats’ bill is just simply not the right approach.”

Trump lashed out at GOP leadership on Twitter. “Pathetic!!!” he wrote.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tried, as he has all week, to push the proposal for a vote.

“If the Senate does not take action today, $2,000 checks will not become law before the end of Congress and they will know that Leader McConnell and the Republican majority have prevented them from getting the checks – plain and simple,” said Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats vowed to swiftly revive the $2,000 checks after the new Congress is sworn in Sunday.

Congress also overrode Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.