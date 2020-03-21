Listen Now
Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Google website President Donald Trump said would be a screening site for the coronavirus has launched — and it’s not exactly what the president touted.

The website google.com/covid19 features various resources including, “state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses.” In an announcement posted Saturday, Google said the information comes from trusted sources like the CDC and WHO.

The new website features a global map highlighting confirmed cases and videos in ASL.

Earlier this week, the company Verily, which works with Google, launched a site for the Bay Area. According to The Verge, it only offered tests to a small number of people.

According to The Verge, the closest thing you’ll find to a coronavirus test on the new Google page is a drop-down menu that provides links to local websites.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that Google hopes to provide a questionnaire and information about local drive-thru testing locations once there’s “authoritative and trustworthy information” widely available.

