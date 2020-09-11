Google Fiber outage impacting users across the country

A screenshot from DownDetector.com’s map shows people all over Austin reporting an outage with Google Fiber internet service Friday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Users across the nation are reporting outages related to internet service through Google Fiber.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, the largest problem areas are in the midwestern and southeastern United States and in state of Texas. People in Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Raleigh and Atlanta are also reporting heavy outages, and other areas like Miami, Denver, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City are reporting some outages.

Users began reporting issues Friday morning and those continued through early afternoon.

In Austin, Texas, users said the outages are keeping their children from completing online learning coursework.

On Google Fiber’s Help account on Twitter, a Google employee told a parent they estimated the problem would be fixed “within the hour,” and that tweet was sent at 11:04 a.m.

Google hasn’t said what may have caused the outages.