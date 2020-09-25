Multiple Google services go down in parts of U.S.

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

Multiple Google products appeared to have been affected Thursday night with users largely located on East and West Coasts of the U.S. reporting problems, according to outage monitoring site Downdetector.

Users started reporting problems around 6 p.m. PST, according to the site.

Complaints from users of Google, Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Nest and other sites spiked at the same time.

The outages were largely resolved as of 7 p.m..

It’s not yet clear what caused the widespread issues.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular