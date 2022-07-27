CHICAGO — The Thompson Center has officially been bought by Google.

A statement from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said the sale was completed Wednesday.

Google is paying $105 million for the now former government building.

“This transformative agreement will save our taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years – and further Chicago’s reputation as one of the great tech hubs not just of the United States, but of the world,” Pritzker said in the statement.

The tech giant has more than 2,000 employees in Chicago.

The Thompson Center was first opened in 1985 and has housed state offices ever since.

Renovations are set to begin later this year and take about two years to be completed.