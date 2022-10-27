RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time.

It is an honor and privilege to serve the true American heroes who selflessly defend our country and protect our freedoms. Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral

Military identification is not required for veterans to receive a free meal. The Military appreciation meal is dine-in only and is not applicable for spouses or family members of military personnel.

Golden Corral will also raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime support for Veterans and their families. These funds will come from contributions from Golden Corral’s guests. To learn more about DAV, visit their website DAV.org.

According to a release, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served six million meals to military personnel and raised nearly $18 million in monetary contributions from guests in support of community-based service initiatives for Veterans Day.

Military Appreciation Night is one of our most cherished traditions that we look forward to every year. While it pales in comparison to what they do for us, a free meal is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice. Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral