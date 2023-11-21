Collectible coins, jewelry and basketball-related memorabilia are among hundreds of unclaimed property items to be auctioned Nov. 27-Dec. 1, according to a news release from Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

“Our online auction offers an excellent opportunity for people to find distinctive items to add to a personal collection or to present to others as the perfect gift,” said Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “The online auction also is convenient, allowing people to shop from the comfort of home or anywhere they choose.”

Items to be auctioned include an American Eagle gold coin proof set, Carson City Morgan silver dollars, a Hamilton 992B 21-jewel pocket watch, silver Eagle bullion rounds and a 1900 Lafayette commemorative dollar coin.

Other available items include a man’s 14-karat brushed white gold ring with blue Lindy star sapphire, as well as Michael Jordan comic books and basketball cards featuring Jordan and other NBA stars, including Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. A total of 100 lots will be auctioned, with each lot consisting of a single item or multiple items.

To view auction items, visit here and select the tab labeled “Storefronts.” Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”

To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they haven’t previously done so. Visit here and The registration process is simple: Visit here and select the tab labeled “Register now.” For more information, call 217-557-8567.

The Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the Treasurer’s Office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner. Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.

The Treasurer’s Office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property periodically throughout the year because it does not have the physical space to store the items indefinitely. The office also conducts an annual, in-person auction of unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair in August.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search the state’s unclaimed property website, also known as iCash, find missing money that should be returned to them. The average claim is $1,000. Visit the iCash website here to find out if any unclaimed property is waiting for you.