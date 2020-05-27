Listen Now
German police raids homes of anti-government groups

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have raided dozens of homes linked to anti-government groups suspected of manufacturing fake documents.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe said the 25 premises searched Wednesday were tied to 31 suspected members of the Reich Citizens movement.

Members of the Reich Citizens movement reject the current German state order. The movement overlaps with far-right extremist groups and has come under closer scrutiny from authorities after a number of violent incidents involving so-called Reich Citizens.

Prosecutors said the suspects forged passports, driving licenses and citizenship certificates.

