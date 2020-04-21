Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Georgia governor gives restaurants, gyms, barbers go-ahead to reopen

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WSAV) — It’s been nearly three weeks since Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for Georgia to combat the spread of COVID-19.

But some businesses will now reopen as early as Friday, Kemp said, in order to revitalize the state’s economy.

The governor gave the green light Monday for many businesses, citing new health data that shows Georgia’s curve has flattened. Kemp said Georgia is “on track” to meet phase 1 guidelines given by the White House.

As the governor said when he issued the order to shelter, his mandate supersedes any local measures that are more or less strict.

Businesses to reopen

Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians — along with their respective schools — and massage therapists can reopen Friday.

On Monday, restaurants can open back up for dining. Private social clubs and theaters can reopen as well.

Still, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues must remain closed through Thursday, April 30, until the state’s shelter-in-place order expires.

Watch the governor’s full remarks:

The governor said, however, it won’t be back to “business as usual.” Six feet of social distance must apply as well as strict sanitization efforts. Wearing masks and gloves should be worn “if appropriate.”

Employers should screen workers for fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, Kemp said. Teleworking or staggered shifts should remain in place.

Hospitals can also perform elective surgeries as needed. Places of worship can host in-person services, sticking to social distancing guidelines.

Status of testing

“For weeks, I have expressed my frustration with the status of testing and committed more resources to expansion,” the governor said. He recounted the testing efforts that have been made, including partnering with the University of System of Georgia to increase processing.

Kemp announced that Augusta University will be using 3D printers, which have already been used to make face shields for healthcare workers, to produce testing swabs in the Dental College of Georgia innovation lab. The governor said the lab will create “thousands of swabs per day.”

Kemp says Augusta University (AU), Emory University, Georgia State University and the Georgia Public Health Lab will process the new tests in a new partnership.

Georgians who are showing signs of the coronavirus are encouraged to download a new app or call a clinician to get screened.

Kemp says an online patient portal is expected to roll out this week on the app. In roughly 72 hours, app users would be able to access test results. A medical provider would contact a patient directly if they are positive.

In addition, the Georgia National Guard will send 10 new teams to administer 1,500 tests per day in “hotspots” and long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the governor commended Georgians who have taken steps to combat COVID-19. “Your sacrifice literally helped us save lives,” he said.

Kemp still encouraged residents to shelter in place as often as possible, adding that the medically fragile should stay home at least until mid-May.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on April 27 – And, vote on what time he should air!
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular