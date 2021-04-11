Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Georgia becomes third state to shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine site: report

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WJW) — Georgia has reportedly become the third state to shut down a vaccination site using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine due to adverse reactions.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed to FOX 5 that eight people experienced adverse reactions on Wednesday after receiving the shot.

FOX 5 reports that one person was hospitalized for evaluation, while the other seven were sent home after being monitored on site.

Health officials say the adverse reactions were “consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine,” according to the news outlet. The department allegedly stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson shot at the Cumming Fairground vaccination site due to the number of reactions.

Georgia’s shut down comes as health officials in Colorado and North Carolina also halted use of the Johnson & Johnson shot at some vaccination sites.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado closed early on Wednesday afternoon after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the shot.

North Carolina officials announced Thursday that at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting, to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say they stopped administering doses of the shot at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is aware that some people have experienced adverse reactions. The organization noted that reactions like fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated. The CDC is working with state and local officials to evaluate the issues and has performed vaccine lot analyses and not found reasons for concern. The organization says it is not telling health departments to stop vaccinations.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular