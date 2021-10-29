Gender pay gap: Many women across the US have earned their last dollar for the year

(NEXSTAR) — Due to the gender pay gap, women across the United States effectively stopped getting paid on Oct. 29, according to data collected by Business.org.

The data showed that women make an average of 18% less than their male counterparts; however, in many states, the gap is anywhere from 20 to 30%. Wyoming has the greatest pay gap with women making 35% less than men, meaning women in the state essentially stopped getting paid Aug. 26.

Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in a single US state. The state with the lowest pay gap is Vermont at 9%, but women in the state will still basically work an entire month for free compared to the salaries of men doing the same job.

See the chart below to see what the Stop Pay Date is in your state:

State-by-state analysis of the gender pay gap

Rank State Average female salary Average male salary % less than females earn compared to males Stop pay date 1 Vermont $46,616 $51,212 9% November 30th 2 Hawaii $46,524 $52,033 11% November 22nd 3 Maryland $56,545 $63,272 11% November 22nd 4 California $50,220 $57,016 12% November 18th 5 Nevada $40,775 $46,706 13% November 15th 6 New York $51,927 $60,686 14% November 10th 7 North Carolina $40,640 $47,524 14% November 10th 8 Rhode Island $48,556 $57,278 15% November 8th 9 Alaska $50,832 $60,147 15% November 8th 10 Connecticut $55,636 $66,477 16% November 3rd 11 Arizona $41,496 $49,773 17% November 1st 12 Delaware $46,907 $56,350 17% November 1st 13 District of Columbia $72,750 $87,603 17% November 1st 14 Florida $37,458 $45,136 17% November 1st 15 New Hampshire $49,291 $60,406 18% October 27th 16 Minnesota $49,242 $60,441 19% October 22nd 17 Massachusetts $57,289 $70,483 19% October 22nd 18 Wisconsin $42,360 $52,305 19% October 22nd 19 Georgia $40,481 $50,346 20% October 20th 20 Tennessee $38,284 $47,626 20% October 20th 21 New Jersey $53,810 $67,007 20% October 20th 22 Oregon $44,634 $55,654 20% October 20th 23 Missouri $40,496 $50,558 20% October 20th 24 Maine $40,873 $51,029 20% October 20th 25 Nebraska $41,148 $51,412 20% October 20th 26 Colorado $48,258 $60,334 20% October 20th 27 Virginia $48,209 $60,285 20% October 20th 28 Kentucky $38,763 $48,545 20% October 20th 29 Kansas $40,848 $51,291 20% October 20th 30 Texas $40,670 $51,125 20% October 20th 31 Arkansas $35,467 $44,631 21% October 15th 32 Pennsylvania $43,791 $55,221 21% October 15th 33 Ohio $41,184 $52,039 21% October 15th 34 Washington $50,612 $63,988 21% October 15th 35 Illinois $45,967 $58,579 22% October 13th 36 Iowa $40,681 $52,070 22% October 13th 37 Michigan $41,475 $53,150 22% October 13th 38 New Mexico $36,659 $46,982 22% October 13th 39 Montana $38,752 $49,778 22% October 13th 40 South Carolina $37,584 $48,541 23% October 8th 41 Mississippi $33,140 $43,024 23% October 8th 42 West Virginia $35,748 $46,946 24% October 8th 43 North Dakota $41,718 $54,899 24% October 8th 44 Indiana $38,913 $51,322 24% October 8th 45 Idaho $36,761 $48,861 25% October 1st 46 South Dakota $37,765 $50,196 25% October 1st 47 Alabama $37,161 $50,018 26% September 28th 48 Oklahoma $36,494 $49,721 27% September 24th 49 Louisiana $37,075 $51,733 28% September 21st 50 Utah $39,784 $57,117 30% September 16th 51 Wyoming $37,302 $57,339 35% August 26th States are ranked based on the percentage difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers.

Business.org used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends. This calendar does not take holidays into account.