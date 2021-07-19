Gas prices hit new highs – these states saw the largest weekly increase

MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Valero station on July 12, 2021 in Mill Valley, California. The price of gasoline in the San Francisco Bay Area is the highest in the nation with an average price of $4.46 for a gallon of regular in San Francisco. The statewide average in California is $4.30, the highest average in the state since 2012. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The cost of a full gas tank continues to grow this summer amid a spike in crude oil prices and a renewed demand for fuel as Americans travel, return to workplaces and take up pre-pandemic activities.

The national gas price is now 98 cents higher than it was during the pandemic at this time last year, before the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available, according to AAA.

Some states, like Colorado, have seen the price jump more than a $1 from this date last year – in 2020 the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.45, compared to $3.52 in 2021.

“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”

The largest weekly increases in average gas price were recorded in Ohio (11 cents), Michigan (10 cents), Utah (10 cents), Kansas (8 cents), Idaho (7 cents), Illinois (6 cents), Wisconsin (5 cents), Wyoming (5 cents) and North Dakota (5 cents).

Twenty-five states saw an average increase of at least two cents, with 11 notching at least a 5-cent jump. If it’s any consolation, however, gas is 41 cents cheaper than it was at this time in July of 2014, according to AAA.

Here are the states with the most expensive average price for a gallon of gasoline as of Monday:

California – $4.32 Hawaii – $4.07 Nevada – $3.88 Washington – $3.84 Utah – $3.78 Oregon – $3.69 Idaho – $3.65 Alaska – $3.63 Colorado – $3.52 Wyoming – $3.44

And the least expensive:

Mississippi – $2.78 Louisiana – $2.81 Alabama – $2.83 Texas – $2.83 Missouri – $2.85 Arkansas – $2.85 Oklahoma – $2.87 Tennessee – $2.88 North Carolina – $2.90 South Carolina – $2.91