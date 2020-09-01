Gang members release guards from Guatemala prison

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Ten guards taken hostage by gang members in a Guatemala prison were released early Tuesday after hours of captivity and negotiations with police.

Imprisoned members of the Barrio 18 gang had seized the guards Monday in retaliation for the transfer of some of their leaders to another prison.

Interior Minister Gendri Reyes said three guards were released first and then the remaining seven followed. He said authorities had just made clear to the inmates that one way or another, they were coming in.

On Monday night, President Alejando Giammattei said he had ordered the transfer of the gang leaders to another prison because they order kidnappings, murders, extortion and other crimes.

The prison known as “Little Hell” is in the southern Guatemala department of Escuintla.

