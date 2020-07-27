GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reflecting presidential candidate Joe Biden’s careful positioning, a key Democratic Party committee on Monday approved a 2020 platform that presents a liberal outline for the country but rejects many policies pursued by the left’s most outspoken progressives.

The document, approved by Democrats’ platform committee on a voice vote, now goes to more than 4,000 Democratic delegates who will vote by mail on whether to approve the document ahead of the party’s August convention, which will take place almost entirely online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.