Funeral service for former US Sen. Harry Reid set for Jan. 8, Obama to deliver eulogy

FILE – Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks to reporters in the Capitol after winning election by his Democratic peers as the new Senate minority leader, on Nov. 16, 2004, in Washington. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Funeral services for former Sen. Harry Reid are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. according to Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Segerblom confirmed to 8 News Now that the weekend service will be held at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas and that former President Barack Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy.

In a statement Tuesday, Obama wrote in a letter to the former Senate Majority Leader, “You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

When Harry Reid was nearing the end, his wife Landra asked some of us to share letters that she could read to him. In lieu of a statement, here’s what I wrote to my friend: pic.twitter.com/o6Ll6rzpAX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2021

Sen. Reid passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.