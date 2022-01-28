Free COVID-19 tests available to residents in select zip codes across Illinois

Regular testing for COVID-19 at home can help prevent the spread of asymptomatic infections and is a sensible choice before going to a big event.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents in certain zip codes.

Eligible residents in vulnerable communities in 14 counties are encouraged to order these free COVID-19 tests. Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago counties.

Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery. These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. There is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests.

“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”