Fox News poll: 55% of voters say U.S. is worse off than 4 years ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Friday poll conducted by Fox News found the majority of 1,007 registered voters giving Pres. Donald Trump a negative job performance review.

Fifty-five percent of voters said they believe the U.S. is worse off now than four years ago when Trump took office. Only 32% said the country was better off and 11% said it was the same.

Individually, 36% of respondents said they were personally worse off than four years ago. Meanwhile 33% said they were better off and 30% said they were the same.

While usually rated strong for economic performance, a majority 34% rated the current economic condition as “poor,” 32% rated it “only fair,” 22% rated it “good,” and only 11% rated it “excellent.”

Fox News reports the “excellent” rating was 20% in January, well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S.

Trump’s job approval rating is currently at 52% disapproval and 47% approval. Forty-two percent of voters said history will judge Trump as one of the worst presidents in history, while 22% said he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest. Twenty-six percent said he’ll be remembered as average or above average.

The poll comes as Americans face mass unemployment due to coronavirus — with many pointing blame at the Trump administration’s handling as careless or even dangerous. At the pandemic’s start, Trump dismissed the quickly spreading COVID-19 as a Democratic “hoax” aimed at sabotaging his re-election.

As the U.S. continues to lead globally in numbers of cases, with nearly 16 million cases Saturday, Trump has aimed his lame duck focus on overturning his election loss instead of COVID-19 relief.

Unemployment benefits are set to expire Dec. 31 and there are currently no certain stimulus check plans for Americans in need. A possible $600 direct payment is possibly on the table, but depends on a bipartisan agreement.

NASDAQ reports up to 20.5 million Americans have lost their jobs as businesses nationwide remained closed to stop disease spread.

While the first arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive Monday, the urgency could not be higher for the families of the over 295,000 people who have already died.