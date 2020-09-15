Fort Bliss soldier shot on post by military police

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier was shot on post by military police shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Fort Bliss officials.

Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services Military Police responded to a bystander report of a disturbance on base.

When officers arrived, a subject pointed a handgun at officers and was shot. The soldier’s handgun was recovered.

Officials said the subject was a soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division. The soldier is currently receiving medical care at an El Paso hospital, according to officials.

The unit has been in contact with the soldier’s family.

No other personnel was injured. Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident and processing the scene.

Fort Bliss officials will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday to update the media on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular