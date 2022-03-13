Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — “I just tested positive for COVID,” former President Barack Obama posted said in a Twitter post Sunday.

The 44th president of the United States said, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he continued.

Obama’s tweet comes as the world is finally emerging from a stretch of winter dominated by the highly contagious omicron variant, bringing a sense of relief on the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

