Former Chicago Bears Michael Richardson arrested for murder in fatal Arizona shooting

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX, Arizona — A member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team has been charged in a fatal shooting in Arizona.

Michael Richardson

Authorities in Phoenix arrested Michael Richardson Wednesday.

Richardson is accused in the killing of 47-year-old Ronald Like.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to calls of a shooting Tuesday morning in Phoenix. Officer found Like with a gunshot wound. Police said Like was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

59 year-old Richardson is charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant. 

He is being held without bond and is set to face a judge Thursday.

