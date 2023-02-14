COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury will continue hearing testimony Tuesday from forensic experts in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

During Monday’s hearing, several forensic experts took the stand, mostly focusing on blood and DNA evidence.

Presumptive-positive blood on Murdaugh’s clothes initially seemed to favor the prosecution but turned toward the defense when a confirmatory test revealed that all spots tested came back negative for human blood.

State prosecutors also highlighted that several DNA profiles — including those matching Maggie and Paul — were found on Murdaugh’s shirt. The defense dismissed that theory, pointing out it is common for a wife’s DNA to be found on her husband’s clothes. They also emphasized that evidence of DNA belonging to an unknown male was found under Maggie’s nails. That DNA was determined to not belong to Paul or Alex Murdaugh.

Dr. Ellen Riemer, the forensic pathologist who conducted Maggie and Paul’s autopsies, countered that narrative, saying she saw no evidence of defensive wounds on either Maggie or Paul.

Forensic pathologist at MUSC Dr. Ellen Riemer describes the gun wounds to Maggie Murdaugh as prosecutor Creighton Waters looks on during day 16 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, February 13, 2023. The black marks indicate entrance wounds, the red marks indicate exit wounds. Jeff Blake/The State/Pool

Other big news coming at the beginning of week four of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial: a source close to Murdaugh’s team tells News 2 that as of Monday, Murdaugh plans to take the stand in his defense.

Also Monday, Judge Clifton Newman revealed that two jurors had been dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19. The jurors were replaced with alternates, leaving only three alternates remaining. The trial is expected to move forward as scheduled as of Monday but could be delayed if anyone else tests positive.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

11:53 a.m. – Roger Dale Davis Jr. is called to the stand.

Roger Dale Davis Jr.

Davis has lived in Hampton County his whole life. He lives less than a mile away from Moselle and helps out with the dogs and chickens. Once around 7:00 a.m. and once around 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m.

Davis says that he would feed the animals and wash out the kennels.

11:51 a.m. – Defense begins cross-examining Newell. They ask if he is aware of the previous testimony given regarding the FBI’s analysis of the infotainment system.

He says he is aware there is testimony, but not of details.

Barber asks where timestamps in the data come from. Newell says he has not reviewed the specific data, but the timestamps come from the GPS server.

11:42 a.m. – Court is back in session. The state calls Devin Newell to the stand.

Devin Newell

He is a technical expert in driver systems at General Motors.

SLED subpoenaed GM for information on Murdaugh’s vehicle and additional information was recently made available.

Information on the system, including GPS data and speed information, was provided. They do not go into details about the records.

11:15 p.m. – Court is in recess for 15 minutes.

11:01 a.m. – Prosecution follows up with Riemer.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters asks if looking at crime scene photos is part of Riemer’s conclusions. She says no. She looks at the body.

They discuss the difference between stippling and soot. Stippling is caused when the firearm is around two to three feet away. Soot is a more serious burn caused by hot gunpowder when it is fired from around six inches away.

Waters asks if Riemer saw any evidence of a contact wound in Paul. Riemer says no. She has conducted thousands of autopsies and is a professor in the field. She says in her professional opinion, there was no contact wound to the back of the head.

All of her training and experience leads her to believe the shot entered through the left shoulder, then the cheek/jaw, then exited through the top right part of Paul’s skull.

9:42 a.m. – Court resumes with cross-examination of MUSC forensic pathologist, Dr. Ellen Riemer.

Dr. Ellen Riemer

Riemer conducted the autopsies on Maggie and Paul.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins by acknowledging that the testimony will be graphic.

Harpootlian asks if Riemer noted a bruise or mud on the back of a calf consistent with someone stepping on her. She says no. He presents a photo of her calf taken at the crime scene. Riemer says she did not see the photo.

They discuss the likely proximity to the shooter in comparison to each of Maggie’s wounds. Some had stippling, indicating they were fired from a closer distance. They also discuss Maggie’s likely positioning when she received each of the wounds.

Harpootlian asks if Riemer was asked to look at the pattern of ejected shells from the 300-blackout. Riemer says no. She composes autopsy reports without any reference to the scene, she says.

They discuss Paul’s injuries. Riemer believes the shot to the chest was the first shot because the second shot would have been immediately terminal and caused him to fall to the ground.

Harpootlian calls defense attorney Phillip Barber to help Riemer demonstrate the trajectory of Paul’s wounds.

They show that the first wound entered from close range through the left side of Paul’s chest and came out just under his left arm. Riemer does not believe Paul’s arm was raised at the time.

Harpootlian asks if Riemer has ever seen crime scene photos. Riemer says she may have seen one recently, but she did not when she was performing her autopsy. Harpootlian asks if she would be surprised that the first shot that hit Paul went through a back window of the feed room then continued on and hit a tree. She says it would be consistent based on the trajectory and the small size of the room.

They discuss “beveling,” which is a pattern that bullets leave on bones It helps forensic pathologists identify entrance and exit wounds even in skeletal remains. Riemer says that beveling is not always reliable, especially when there is serious destruction.

The second shot skimmed the top of his left shoulder and went into his left neck/jaw area. Riemer says she believes his head was tilted down and slightly turned towards the shooter, which is why his face was spared.

Autopsy X-rays of Paul showing the spray of shotgun pellets in his shoulder, neck, and brain are shown in court. Murdaugh appears extremely emotional.

Riemer says that she didn’t think any of the shots were buckshots because buckshots are extremely large, but she says it is up to firearms experts to make that determination and she wouldn’t dispute their findings.

Riemer says the fatal shot exited out the top right side of Paul’s head. She says it caused catastrophic damage and a piece of Paul’s skull was missing. There was no stippling associated with the final shot, so it was likely fired from over three feet away.

Harpootlian shows Riemer a book about gunshot wounds, which she says is well respected and widely known in her field. They go to page 228 and introduce a copy of that page into evidence.

The passage discusses the destructive nature of shotgun wounds to the head. The book identifies two factors as being the reason for that destruction: the charge of the shot entering the skull and the gas cloud which produces pressure inside the skull. Riemer notes that the passage is referring to contact wounds, but the results are similar.

Harpootlian asks if the muzzle of the shotgun were three to four feet away, would gas have still entered the body? Riemer says gas can still be destructive from a distance. She doesn’t know if in this case, it is gas, but there is some amount of energy that causes the destruction from a distance.

Harpootlian notes that Paul’s entire brain exploded out of his head and was brought to Riemer in a separate back. She agrees. She says the brain stem was really the only thing left intact.

She says that the state showed her a few thumbnail photos of the crime scene a few weeks before trial, but she really didn’t look at them.

Harpootlian shows a photo of wounds to Paul’s shoulder and cheek. There are two entrance wounds, one on the shoulder and one on the cheek, which Riemer says were both made from the same bullet. The one on the shoulder is larger than the one on the cheek. Riemer explains that the shoulder wound is larger because the bullet entered from an angle, which created a more oblong entrance shape. The one on the cheek entered more straight-on, which left a smaller, more round wound.

Harpootlian asks if the wound on the cheek could be an exit wound from a contact wound to the top of the back of the head. He appears to introduce a theory that Paul was shot at close range in the back of the head and that bullet exited through the cheek and then hit the shoulder. Riemer says that theory is not consistent with the nature of Paul’s wounds, in her expert opinion.

Harpootlian presents an extremely graphic photo of Paul at the scene. Riemer says she has never seen the photo.

Harpootlian points out a semi-circle defect in Paul’s skull. He asks if it could be a contact wound with the back of the head. Riemer says that she would expect to see soot with contact wounds, which she sees none of in this case.

Harpootlian asks if Paul’s head was shaved during the autopsy to get a better assessment of the wound. Riemer says no. She determined that it was an exit wound. She did shave Maggie’s head because she had an entrance wound to the head, but shaving the head is not standard for exit wounds.

Harpootlian asks if she ever looked for soot or stippling on Paul’s head and noted that her notes made no mention of either. Riemer says that she did look, but does not document the absence of stippling or soot on exit wounds. She says that she assessed the wound and the body in its entirety and is confident in her conclusion.

Harpootlian pushes the idea of Paul being shot at close range in the back of the head. Riemer says that if that had happened, there would have been much more fracturing of the brain, skull, and face. In this case, Paul’s brain was ejected but left intact and the front of his face was left intact. A contact wound would’ve left much more damage. She says there would also be a lot more pellet wounds on the shoulder if it was the area of the exit as opposed to the entrance.

Riemer says that her assessment is not theoretical. She can see the patterns in the skin and bones that lead her to her conclusion.

—

