Ford unveils new Bronco, says website overwhelmed by ‘stampede of reservations’

The Ford Bronco is back – nearly 25 years after the beloved off-road vehicle was discontinued in 1996.

The 2021 Bronco will start at $29,995, and the lineup will include a two-door, four-door and smaller sport SUV model. This will be the first generation of Broncos to include a four-door model.

Ford started taking reservations for the new Bronco Monday evening, and the flood of customers caused havoc on the company’s website.

Ford responded on social media Tuesday morning after multiple complaints of the site being down:

“We were blown away by the stampede of reservations last night, but rest assured the site is fully up and running now.”

We were blown away by the stampede of reservations last night, but rest assured the site is fully up and running now. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

“They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer.

The new Broncos are designed to be personalized with more than 200 “factory-backed accessories.”

“Seven unique Bronco series are offered, with matched color and trim combinations,” according to a Ford news release. “When combined with four content packages, numerous available options, 11 color choices and more than 200 dealer-installable accessories, personalizing an all-new Bronco SUV has never been easier.”

Since the last Bronco rolled off the assembly line in Michigan on June 12, 1996, the rugged, boxy vehicle has inspired a devoted following. See some of the models from the prior five generations:

Early Bronco drawing

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Edition

1995 Ford Bronco XLT Sport

1994 Ford Bronco XLT

1993 Ford Bronco

1992 Ford Bronco Raven Eddie Bauer Edition

1989 Ford Bronco

1988 Ford Bronco

1987 Ford Bronco

1986 Ford Bronco

1985 Ford Bronco

1984 Ford Bronco

1983 Ford Bronco XLT

1982 Ford Bronco XLT

1981 Ford Bronco

1980 Ford Bronco

1979 Ford Bronco

1978 Ford Bronco

1977 Ford Bronco

1976 Ford Bronco

1975 Ford Bronco

1974 Ford Bronco

1973 Ford Bronco

1972 Ford Bronco in foreground and a Ford Ranchero in the background

1971 Ford Bronco

1970 Ford Bronco

1969 Ford Bronco racing in the NORRA Baja 1000

1969 Ford Broncos showing wagon, roadster and sports utility versions

1968 Ford Bronco

1967 Ford Bronco

1966 Ford Bronco