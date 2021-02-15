Fmr. Sen. David Perdue set to run again next year

News

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former Republican Senator David Perdue filed paperwork on Monday to run again in 2022.

The former Georgia senator lost his seat in the January runoff election to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, which led to Democrats’ effective control of the Senate.

Perdue is a former business leader, including serving as CEO of Dollar General.

Perdue filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run in 2022 for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a special election.

One-third of the U.S. Senate will be up for election in 2022. Senators serve six-year terms.

