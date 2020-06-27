Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Florida records new daily high with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida broke its single-day coronavirus case record Saturday when the health dept. reported nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19.

A total of 132,545 people have tested positive for the new virus in the state of Florida, which is 9,585 more than Friday.

Photo: FDOH

The health department reported 149 new hospitalizations and 24 additional deaths.

The state said a total of 78,345 people got tested Friday — a new record. The percent positivity for new cases— the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — on Friday was 12.82%.

Photo: FDOH
Photo: FDOH

Experts say the true figure of COVID-19 cases is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also are ticking upward statewide. Although they are not rising as dramatically as the reported number of cases, they are approaching the levels of new admissions seen in April and May.

Miami-Dade County announced late Friday it would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the new virus during Fourth of July celebrations in the state’s hardest hit area.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular