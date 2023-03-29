TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man accused of burglary found himself in an “itchy situation” after authorities said he tried to hide from deputies by burying himself under a pile of insulation.

According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home burglary in progress in North Fort Myers on Sunday.

There, deputies learned that a man entered the home but never left. As deputies searched the home, they heard footsteps coming from the attic. Near the attic access, deputies said they found a five-gallon bucket and insulation debris that had fallen to the floor.

After several failed attempts to order the man down, deputies used non-lethal gas to force him out.

“However, the suspect made a rash decision and refused to come down,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

When that didn’t work, a K-9 unit was sent into the attic where deputies found the man, identified as 44-year-old Bruce Davis, buried in a pile of insulation. Deputies said Davis’ face was against an air duct system so he could breathe fresh air.

A search of the house revealed a broken window, appliances in use, and tools scattered throughout. Davis was charged with burglary and resisting an officer and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Deputies said Davis has a lengthy criminal history which includes theft, and multiple drug charges.