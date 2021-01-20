Florida lawmaker wants to rename highway ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” (Rep. Anthony Sabatini)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker says he will be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he plans to sponsor a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.

U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through Tallahassee.

The Florida Legislature meets every year for 60 days. This year, Florida’s lawmakers will meet March 2.

