Florida Keys will reopen to visitors June 1 amid pandemic

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

An aerial view from a drone shows part of the Seven Mile bridge running over the Strait of Florida in Bahia Honda Key, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists on June 1, more than two months after the island chain closed to visitors to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

The Monroe County Emergency Management said Sunday that checkpoints that barred visitors from coming into the Florida Keys will be removed next month.

The statement says hotels and other lodging establishments will also be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy.

Businesses must implement sanitation stations and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s cleaning guidelines for COVID-19.

The Florida Keys have been closed to non-visitors since March 22.

