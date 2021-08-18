Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Florida couple arrested in Hawaii with fake COVID vaccination cards, officials say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) – Two more people have been arrested and charged for falsifying vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii, according to the Department of the Attorney General.

Court documents show Florida couple Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested on Aug. 11 in Honolulu for having fake vaccination cards after flying from Miami to Hawaii with their two children.

She was also charged with having fake vaccine cards for the children ages 4 and 5, who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated.

Both Hawaii and Florida are recording spiking COVID-19 case counts as the delta variant continues to spread throughout the country.

On Aug. 8, the Department of the Attorney General announced the arrests of a father son duo who were allegedly caught with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Honolulu.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison. It is also illegal to buy or sell a fake vaccine card.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that officers working at the port of Memphis seize hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 cards every night.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” said Michael Neipert, area port director of Memphis. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

