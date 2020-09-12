Florida 12-year-old arrested after bringing 3 guns, ammunition to school

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

CALLAHAN, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Law enforcement arrested a 12-year-old in Florida after the child brought three handguns to school, according to local officials.

The Associated Press reports the boy was taken into custody Thursday at Lighthouse Christian School in Nassau County.

A teacher at the school reportedly found two guns, a .38-caliber revolver and a small semi-automatic handgun, as well as two boxes of ammunition in the child’s lunchbox. Administrators then found a loaded semi-automatic on the boy.

According to deputies, a disturbing drawing of a man outside a school surrounded by dead bodies was in the boy’s desk.

Local officials reported the boy had shown the guns to other students.

He’s been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular