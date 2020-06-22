Floods hit northwest Turkey; 5 killed, 1 missing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Flash floods caused by torrential rains in northwest Turkey have left at least five people dead, officials said Monday.

The floods hit the town of Kestel, in Bursa province, late Sunday, sweeping away five members of a family and trapping a woman with disabilities inside her home.

By Monday morning, rescue workers found the body of the woman and recovered the bodies of four of the people washed away by the flood, the local governor’s office said. A search was underway for one person who remains missing.

The floods also washed away cars and farm vehicles and damaged farm lands around Kestel.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who traveled to Kestel to oversee the rescue operation, said the downpour in the region was “well above seasonal norms.”