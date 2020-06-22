Listen Now
Roe Conn

Floods hit northwest Turkey; 5 killed, 1 missing

News
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Flash floods caused by torrential rains in northwest Turkey have left at least five people dead, officials said Monday.

The floods hit the town of Kestel, in Bursa province, late Sunday, sweeping away five members of a family and trapping a woman with disabilities inside her home.

By Monday morning, rescue workers found the body of the woman and recovered the bodies of four of the people washed away by the flood, the local governor’s office said. A search was underway for one person who remains missing.

The floods also washed away cars and farm vehicles and damaged farm lands around Kestel.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who traveled to Kestel to oversee the rescue operation, said the downpour in the region was “well above seasonal norms.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories