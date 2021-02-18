Flags lowered for Rush Limbaugh? Florida lawmaker asks governor to honor late radio host

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker has requested Gov. Ron DeSantis order the state’s flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh was a Palm Beach, Florida resident.

The request was made by Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who has served in the Florida House of Representatives since 2018 and represents the state’s 32nd House district in part of Lake County.

Sabatini, in his letter to Gov. DeSantis, called Limbaugh “a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot.”

DeSantis has yet to respond to the letter.

Sabatini is the same lawmaker who made headlines last month by supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after Donald Trump. He said he will be sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini said.

The Florida Legislature meets every year for 60 days. This year, Florida’s lawmakers will meet March 2.

