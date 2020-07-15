Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Five people test positive for COVID-19 after going to Missouri house party with hundreds in attendance

News

by: Sharifa Jackson (WDAF) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) – A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has been linked to an Independence Day celebration, according to health officials.

“A lot of people showed up and we didn’t really think twice about the whole virus, it won’t happen to us, you know? I believe around at least 300, but could be closer to 400,” Cole Wood said.

Wood recorded the party held at a home in Harrisonville and helped plan it. He says they were undeterred by the coronavirus.

Only a week later, the Cass County Health Department is now linking five cases of the virus to the event. The estimated amount of people exposed is unknown.

“I had two to three friends at the same time come up to me like, hey, I’m sick, I said, I am too, that’s weird. We started putting two and two together and was like, this could be bad,” Wood said.

Wood says he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing several symptoms and is now quarantining.

Anyone who was at the party is asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms appear, individuals are asked to call their primary care provider or the Cass County Health Department at 816-673-4618.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular