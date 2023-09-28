BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested five men for their alleged involvement in a multi-state auto theft ring last Friday.

According to Bloomington Public Information Officer Bryce Janssen, the five Texas men were all charged in McLean County Circuit Court with seven counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle worth more than $25,000.

The five men were:

Carlos Guzman-Toledo, 48.

Anthony Gomez-Gomez, 34.

Henry Gomez-Gomez, 41.

Jesus Arriaga, 36.

Geovany Alvarez, 21.

Bloomington police were notified that an auto-theft ring that was operating out of several states, including Texas and Wisconsin, was currently in the area. They were allegedly using social media to sell stolen cars, Janssen said.

On Sept. 22, Bloomington officers executed a search warrant in Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Bloomington, located at 1 Lyon Court, at approximately 1:45 a.m. One of the men was arrested in his room, while the other four were arrested either outside the building or in a hotel hallway.

Officers were able to locate seven stolen vehicles near West Front and South Allin streets. Janssen said detectives are still investigating to see if more vehicles were involved.

All five were initially sent to the McLean County Jail, but Janssen said his records show Anthony Gomez-Gomez has been released as of Thursday morning.

All are charged with class 1 felonies that could send them to prison for up to 15 years. All five are next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13 to be arraigned on the charges.