BATESVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – Hunter Biden appeared in court Monday in Batesville, Arkansas, to attend hearings in an ongoing child support case.

The president’s son entered the Independence County Court through the back doors surrounded by secret service.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, was also present.

The two had originally agreed on child support payments in March of 2020, but the case was reopened in September 2022. Biden’s legal team said Hunter Biden’s finances have changed, requesting his child support payments be lowered.

Since September, Judge Holly Meyer has expressed frustration over the pace at which this case is going, ordering the two to be in the same room Monday to iron out any details.

“The longer you two wool over this discovery, the more hearings we’re going to have and the longer this is going to take,” Meyer said.

Throughout the two-hour hearing, both sides argued about unanswered questions regarding income, tax returns and Biden’s vacations.

“It just wasn’t answered. It wasn’t fully answered,” Roberts’ attorney said. “The judge has sealed that information and I’m not going to discuss it outside of the court room but what you got from today was that there were unanswered questions.”

Unanswered questions. These are some words from attorneys representing Lunden Roberts in the Hunter Biden Child Support Case. Todays hearing ironed out specific dates for attorneys to get findings and depositions in order before July trial date. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/bSZItau18k — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) May 1, 2023

During the hearing, hard deadlines were set for income statements and depositions from both Biden and Roberts.

The trial date is set for July 24 in Batesville.