First Lady’s ‘LOVE’ jacket a positive message on overseas trip

First lady Jill Biden turns around to show the word “love” on the back of her jacket as she speaks with reporters after visiting with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CARBIS BAY, England – U.S. first lady Jill Biden showed up to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife wearing a dark jacket with “LOVE” embroidered on her upper back.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

She said she and President Joe Biden were bringing “love” from America.

Biden is using his first overseas trip in office to send the message to European allies that America “is back” following the America first, go-it-alone approach of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

But Jill Biden’s fashion choice immediately reminded White House watchers of another first lady who once sported an entirely different message on her back.

Former first lady Melania Trump wore a green jacket that said, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on a 2018 trip to a Texas border town to visit migrant children housed in shelters. She wore a different jacket while visiting the children.

