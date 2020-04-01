Listen Now
First coronavirus deaths reported in Mexican border state of Baja California

Health care personnel continue screening people throughout the city of Tijuana including at border crossings. (COURTESY: City of Tijuana)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Secretary of Health in Baja California is reporting its first three coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

One is an unidentified 70-year-old man from Mexicali, which is located about 120 miles southeast of San Diego. He died Monday and reportedly had a history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity according to Dr. Alonso Oscar Perez Rico, Baja California’s Secretary of Health.

The man died four days after being admitted to a hospital displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The other two deaths are both 40-year old men.

City of Tijuana finally goes on Coronavirus lock down.

Perez is also reporting a coronavirus case involving a woman who is seven months pregnant. She is under care and observation. Perez said there is not a lot of information available about how the virus affects unborn babies.

During the last 14 days, there have been 43 confirmed cases in Baja California, about 3% of the total cases in Mexico.

State troops are keeping people off the streets in Tijuana.

Twenty-eight of the cases are in Baja’s capital city of Mexicali; 15 in Tijuana located directly south of San Diego.

Paramedics in Tijuana patrol streets asking people to stay indoors.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

