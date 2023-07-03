LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after a firework exploded on his face Sunday night in unincorporated Cary.

At around 9:15 p.m., authorities responded to a residence in the 24400 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road on the report of a person seriously injured by a firework.

Officers arrived and found a 58-year-old man in and out of consciousness.

Police believe the man was detonating numerous commercial-rated fireworks for a party.

At some point, a firework did not discharge as expected after it was lit. Police said the man looked into the tube and the firework discharged, striking and exploding on contact with his face.

The man sustained major injuries to the head and became unconscious. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Criminal charges are possible, police said.