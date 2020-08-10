Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – (WTEN) – A major house fire has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray in Lake Luzerne, New York, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m.

In a statement, a representative of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.

Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent. Charlie Dougiell

Representitive of Rachael Ray