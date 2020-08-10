Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – (WTEN) – A major house fire has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray in Lake Luzerne, New York, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m.

In a statement, a representative of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.

Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.

Charlie Dougiell
Representitive of Rachael Ray

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular