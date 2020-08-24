Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Federal officials release new rules on remote learning options

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Federal officials issued new distance learning regulations for higher education institutions today.

The Distance Learning and Innovation regulation started more than a year ago, but today U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued final rules on remote learning options.

The regulations include potentially shortening the time to complete a degree, simplifying rules on “subscription-based programs,” ensure incarcerated students continue to be eligible for Pell Grants, and letting students at foreign institutions complete up to 25% of their programs at an eligible institution in the United States.

“While we moved quickly at the start of the pandemic to provide temporary distance learning flexibilities for students, these new regulations provide a permanent upgrade to online and competency-based education,” said Secretary DeVos.

A significant policy change includes emphasizing demonstration of learning rather than “seat time,” according to a press release from the Department of Education.

The term “seat time” is typically a derogatory reference to the perception that course credits more accurately measure the amount of time students have sat in a classroom rather than what students have actually learned or failed to learn, according to the Glossary of Education Reform which was created by the Great Schools Partnership.

The regulations will officially take effect July 1, 2021, but institutions can voluntarily use the regulation as soon as it is officially published in the Federal Register.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular