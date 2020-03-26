Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

FBI says slain suspect intended to bomb Missouri hospital over handling of coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

BELTON, Mo. (WDAF) -- A man frustrated with government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus was planning to bomb a hospital in Missouri, according to the FBI.

The FBI says 36-year-old Timothy Wilson was shot and killed Tuesday by an agent after the FBI tried to arrest him. Wilson, who was armed, was trying to pick up what he thought was a truck bomb in Belton, Missouri, at the time, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, Wilson was the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation that revealed that he was a potentially violent extremist who was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government sentiments.

After the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent social distancing efforts implemented by local governments, Wilson "decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties," according to a press release from the FBI.

Wilson had taken steps to get the materials needed to build the explosive device, authorities said. The FBI did not name the hospital that Wilson intended to target.

After he was shot, Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening. No other civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is handling the investigation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular