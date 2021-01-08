FBI releases photo, offers $50k reward for suspect who placed pipe bombs in DC

by: Michael Geheren

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI released a photo on Thursday night of a possible suspect related to placing pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday.

The bureau is also offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, the FBI says to contact a tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The pipe bombs were placed amid the backdrop of riots at the U.S. Capitol.

