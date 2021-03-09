FBI releases new video of suspect in DC pipe bombs case

(NEXSTAR) – The FBI has released new surveillance video showing the person suspected of planting pipe bombs around Washington D.C. on the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Video recorded between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 shows the suspect placing bombs near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees.

The suspected bomber left the first device in an alley behind the RNC, which is located at 310 First Street Southeast.

The second device was left next to a park bench near the DNC, about two blocks away.

The bomb maker used 1×8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black powder to create the explosive devices.

D’Antuono asked the public to notify the FBI if anyone they know bought the above items.

The suspect was dressed in a face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The suspect also used a backpack to carry the devices.

“We’re asking for you to come forward and speak to us about any odd or out of character behaviors that you may have observed leading up to January 5th,” said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono in a recorded statement. Such behaviors could include travel plans to the Capitol around Jan. 5, no longer wearing the clothes and shoes shown in the video, purchase of the bomb making items and strong reactions to aspects of the current political climate, D’Antuono said.

The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person or persons behind the pipe bombs.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.