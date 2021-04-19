Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Fauci hints coronavirus policy on face masks may change

News

by: Natasha Anderson/WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, testifies before a House Select Subcommittee hearing on “Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Science-Driven Approach to Swiftly and Safely Ending the Pandemic,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 15, 2021. (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, hinted that there could soon be changes to the COVID-19 health policy on face masks.

During a Sunday morning interview on Meet the Press, Fauci said the recommendations about wearing face masks may change as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Interviewer Chuck Todd asked Fauci why people who get vaccinated need to continue wearing masks.

Fauci responded, “This is something that, as we get more information, it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently, the reason is that when you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected.”

Fauci added that if you “don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect” those around you.

Additionally, the health expert explained that some variants of the virus are more resistant to vaccines. However, he reiterated that the vaccine works “very well” against the B.1.1.7 variant, which he says is the dominant variant in the U.S.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The U.S. cleared the 50% mark just a day after the reported global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University, though the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

You can watch the full interview below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

