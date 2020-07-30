Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Fauci, Birx recommend wearing goggles, face shields in addition to masks

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is now suggesting that people wear goggles, or some other type of eye protection to better protect themselves from COVID-19.

That’s in addition to face masks.

The CDC has already been recommending people wear some kind of eye covering, but neither the CDC nor Dr. Fauci has pushed wearing goggles because they are not as easily available as face masks.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, recommended the use of face shields in addition to masks.

“The mask protects others, to block those droplets and block that contamination that happens when you speak or sing or talk, or even breathe,” Birx said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

“The thing about the face shields — we think that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability for them to touch their eyes and spread the virus as well as those droplets coming towards them. So there are two different technologies for two different reasons.”

