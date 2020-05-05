Listen Now
Father receives diploma from 3-year-old son in adorable front yard graduation ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)New Orleans resident Sean Cosgrove wasn’t able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, so his family helped him graduate in his front yard.

Cosgrove recently earned his MBA from the Lindner College of Business at the University of Cincinnati. But the graduation ceremony and plans to travel to Cosgrove’s native Cincinnati to celebrate were canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Undeterred, Kassie Cosgrove decided to throw her husband a graduation ceremony in the couple’s front yard.

With the help of family and neighbors, Kassie Cosgrove quickly assembled balloons, cake, a borrowed cap and gown, and celebratory cigars. Everything was ready to go when the unsuspecting graduate arrived home from a round of golf.

Three-year-old Nolan Cosgrove assisted in the ceremony, handing his dad the diploma as a neighbor played “Pomp and Circumstance” nearby.

Sean Cosgrove’s mother was watching on FaceTime as the short ceremony unfolded, joining in on the chorus of applause as the graduate took a bow.

After two years of study, Sean Cosgrove got to celebrate his achievement, but not in the way he was anticipating.

