CHICAGO — The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to helping his son get a FOID card, according to prosecutors.

The seven counts of reckless conduct will be reduced to seven misdemeanor of reckless conduct charges with two years probation and 60 days in the Lake County Jail.

The judge must consider what did the father know, when did he know it and what would a reasonable person done in that situation.

The trial comes 16 months after the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting that claimed seven lives.

Prosecutors will try to prove Crimo Jr. knew his son was unstable years earlier They say three years earlier, Crimo III threatened his family and said he was going to kill everyone.

Prosecutors originally wanted to show video of Crimo III’s seven-hour police interrogation during the trial, but the judge will only allow reading of the transcripts.

The defense considered calling he son to testify and Crimo III’s lawyer said he would invoke his fifth amendment rights against self-incrimination.

It is rare for parents of mass shooters to face charges so this trial may set precedent.