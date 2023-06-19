The old I-74 bridge is gone – at least partially.

The Iowa Department of Transportation used controlled explosives to remove suspension cables and towers on the former span over the Mississippi River. The explosions could be heard at 7:35 a.m. on June 18, with crowds watching from a safe distances or at home via a webcam on the new I-74 bridge.

The demolition resulted in the demolition of the old Illinois bound span and towers. The Iowa bound towers and span are still intact. A salvage barge is in the water at this time to begin the cleanup process, which must be completed before the main navigation channel can be reopened. The river is closed to all traffic for 24 hours and the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours.

If you missed the big boom early this morning, you can see videos above and below. The other span will be demolished later this year.