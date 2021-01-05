Family Video to close over 250 remaining locations, sell off inventory

News

by: Peter Curi and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WJMN) — Rental chain Family Video will be closing over 250 of their remaining locations starting Wednesday.

According to a press release, the company will sell off inventory and end a 43 year run of providing home entertainment, primarily in the upper Midwest, South and East.

Many stores are expected to stay open while inventory is sold off. Customers are encouraged to visit their website to purchase movies, games, and other merchandise.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank our customers and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

All Family Video real estate will be available to lease through Highland Ventures LTD.

