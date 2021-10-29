Family offers $10,000 to find an Illinois woman missing for 14-years

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – This is the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of a Belleville woman. Janet Tillman’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information to find her. She was last seen in East St. Louis on October 28, 2007. This was just before her 50th birthday.

Her family is trying to raise awareness of this case. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that they held a rally outside of City Hall on Tuesday.

A letter sent to several newspapers, radio, and television stations says that they are having trouble getting the media to cover the case.

“For the past 14 years, we put our efforts into placing her flyers in newspapers, doing mailers, posting at truck stops and any place that was willing to post her flyer. There have been days and years we all wanted to give up but I say, ‘what if this was your child, sister, mother or daughter would you give up?.'”

Tillman has a scar above her left eye and another scar on her throat. If you have any information about her location call Belleville Police or the tipline at 314-502-9235.