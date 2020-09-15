Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut

(WJW) — While “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin made her debut on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night, the family of her missing husband debuted a commercial asking for information about the disappearance of Don Lewis.

Attorney John Phillips released a video on YouTube Monday night about the commercial, saying it would play in several markets, including Tampa, Florida, where Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue is located.

“We hit some important places,” Phillips said. “We hope people can help and somebody comes forward and we get justice for Don Lewis.”

Lewis’ 1997 disappearance was talked about after people watched the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King” earlier this year.

In the show, Baskin’s rival, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, claimed Baskin killed Lewis by feeding him to her tigers.

Baskin has denied that claim.

Maldonado-Passage, better known by his stage name, Joe Exotic, was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin as well as for killing five tigers.

Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. Nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the case.

In the commercial, three of Lewis’ children and his former assistant asked for anyone with information in the case to come forward.

Tonight during @DancingABC with the Stars the family of Don Lewis aired a special message in response to Carole Baskin being on the show. You can see it here: https://t.co/UVpLLOquU5. We are disappointed the producers are choosing sensation of answers and ratings over justice. — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) September 15, 2020

“Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” Phillips asks in the commercial.

The family announced a $100,000 reward and offered a tipline for anyone with information to call.

Baskin danced to “Eye of the Tiger” on Monday night while wearing a tiger print outfit.